Gazale, Obeng Nyarko join Kotoko team in Dubai from Southampton

David Obeng Nyarko and Abdulai Gazale have joined the team in Dubai

Kumasi Asante Kotoko duo of David Obeng Nyarko and Abdulai Gazale have joined the rest of the team in Dubai for the club's preseason tour.

The Communications Director, David Obeng Nyarko and assistant coach of , Abdulai Gazale were on a one month attachment in England with the club's partners Southampton but have now finished with their attachment at the St Mary's.



Abdulai Gazale is expected to use the knowledge acquired in helping set up the club's youth team which he will head when they return to Ghana.



The porcupine warriors will play their first pre-season friendly game in Dubai against Al Hilal United in Sharjah on Thursday 14th October,2021.



It will be the first of three matches the club will play in the gulf region while on their pre-season training tour before returning to Ghana.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko departed the shores of Ghana last Thursday for a preseason training tour of United Arab Emirates (UAE) having arrived in the early hours of Friday 8th October,2021.



The club will be in Dubai for two weeks and will in the coming days play friendly matches with teams in the gulf nation to keep their fitness.



They are expected back in Ghana on 22nd October to prepare for their league opener against Dreams FC on 29th October,2021.