Genk deserved the win over Anderlecht – Joseph Painstil

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil says his outfit deserved the win against Anderlecht in the Round of 16 of the Belgium Cup on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The red-hot forward's extra-time goal ensured Genk's progression to the last eight of the competition.

His 95th-minute strike was enough to send Genk through to the next round of the Belgian Cup. He was also named Man of the Match.

After the game, Painstil, who has set sights on reaching the final of the Belgium Cup says his side deserved the win.

"First of all, I give thanks to God and this goal belongs to my father who passed away a few days ago. And this victory also goes to the fans and the family of Genk.”

“We deserve it as we fight to the end and we will do everything to the final," he added.

Despite his top form, the former Tema Youth star was excluded from the Black Stars squad for the World Cup 2022, where Ghana exited the group stage.

Paintsil has been in superb form for Genk this season having scored 8 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions and providing 6 assists in the process.

