George Afriyie names Otto Addo, four others replacement Milovan Rajevac

Ghanaians demand Milovan Rajevac sacking

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, George Afriyie has named Borussia Dortmund's technical team member, Otto Addo, and four other local coaches as coaches who can succeed under-fire Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.



Rajevac has come under serious criticisms after guiding Ghana to a group stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Many Ghanaians believe the performance of the teams was abysmal and thus the Serbian trainer should be fired.



According to the Okyeman Planners owner, former Tanko Ibrahim, Kwesi Appiah, Charles Kwbla Akonnor George Boateng are his candidates for the Black Stars job if the role becomes vacant.



“For me, George Boateng is fantastic, Otoo Addo super, Tanko Ibrahim super, Kwasi Appiah super, CK super. They can all do it. We have the men”, He said as quoted by Sportsworldghana.com.

He added that the local coaches who have no experience abroad should be considered for the Black Stars assistant coach role.



“Locally we have the men but because they don’t have the national experience…if not we can get a lot of coaches in our local league but they should be considered as assistant coaches.



When asked to name Ghana Premier League coaches who could do a better job as Black Stars assistant coaches, he named three.



“Annor Walker, Tanko of RTU, Nuru of King Faisal. They should be considered as assistant coaches, they are doing very very well and even Kotoko coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum. He is a good coach. He’s doing well. If they cannot be considered they can be considered as assistant coaches because they have to start from somewhere and be groomed.”



