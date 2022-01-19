George Afriyie slams Milovan Rajevac over inclusion of Kudus in squad for AFCON

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] vice president, George Afriyie, has disclosed that the inclusion of injured Mohammed Kudus in Black Stars squad was the beginning of Ghana’s problems at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The 21-year-old has been out of action since November 2021 after picking up a knock in Ghana's final game against South Africa during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast.



However, in the Black Stars squad that was named in December, Milovan Rajevac included the Ajax midfielder in his 28-man squad for the tournament.

According to the former GFA vice, Ghana’s problems at the AFCON started the moment the Serbian tactician decided to depend on an injured player.



"If an injured 19-year-old Kudus Mohammed was the man we were counting on to rescue our tournament, then we have a problem," George Afriyie told Accra based Asaase Radio.



Kudus was expected to join his Black Stars teammates in Yaounde after being passed fit by Ajax medical team. But the player failed to turn up at the Black Stars camp.



Ghana played 3 games at the AFCON 2021 and were eliminated after picking just a point from a possible 9.