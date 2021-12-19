George Afriyie throws weight behind GFA president Kurt Okraku

Former GFA vice president, George Afriyie (White)

Former Ghana FA vice president, George Afriyie, has declared that he has an unflinching love for the Ghana Football Association.



The President of Susubribi Sporting Club expressed his readiness to support the FA headed by Kurt Okarku.



The former Black Stars committee member spoke in relation to the GFA 's meeting with all the 48 National Division One clubs on Friday.



The meeting was to address the club's concerns regarding the FA's proposed 18-team Division one Super League.

Speaking on Akoma FM, the 2019 Ghana Presidential candidate said: “I support the GFA with every fiber of my being. Kurt solicited the support of Palmer and myself after the meeting and we are ever ready to support them for good of Ghana football,”



“I don’t need to be an EX-Co member to help. The mere invitation to us to help is enough recognition that our inputs are needed and welcomed.” He added.



Afriyie, however, stated that Presidents and CEO’s of Division One League clubs will resist any attempt by the Ghana FA to reduce its electoral college 48 to 18.



“We will resist any attempt to reduce electoral college. I am a political animal. White must be seen to be white. The reduction will mean endorsement of highest bidder politics,” said the former FA vice President.



“I am also against reducing the clubs to 18 because geographical considerations in our jurisdiction are very important. I disagree when anyone says no serious country plays a 48 team league because I am not playing a 48 league. I am rather playing an 18 zone league.”



The new structure proposed by GFA will affect the electoral vote of Division One clubs, meaning only 18 will be able to vote instead of the previous 48.