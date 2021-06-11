George Amoako confident Black Stars will beat Ivory Coast in friendly

George Amoako

George Amoako, the chairman of the Black Stars management committee is confident of a win against Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday.

Ghana host Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in this international friendly which also serves as preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Speaking ahead of the game on Wamputu Sports, the King Fasial CEO said the team is hoping to return to winning ways after losing to Morocco on Tuesday.



“We are determined for the game; we are not going to joke. Ghanaians have high expectations and we know the task is not something small.”



“Fortunately the crop of players we have in camp now are comporting themselves very well and they are doing well in training. So I hope it continues to show in an enhanced performance”

“We should believe in the team and I’m sure they will deliver,” he said.



He added that the senior national team will join the national tree planting exercise on Friday.



“The government has decided to make tomorrow a national tree planting day.



Tomorrow is a tree planting day and we are going to take part in the exercise. It will be done after our breakfast”.