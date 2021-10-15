George Amoako to lose Black Stars committee chairman role, Mark Addo to take over - Reports

GFA Vice President, Mark Addo

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo, is expected to be named as the new Black Stars management committee chairman as reports emerge that George Amoako will be relieved of his duties.

According to reports, the King Faisal Chief Executive Officer will leave the role as the leadership of the GFA is convinced about his performance after a year in charge.



George Amoako was named as the chairman of the Black Stars management committee after Kurt Okraku won the GFA Presidency.



Meanwhile, it has also emerged that the Ghana Football Association vice president, Mark Addo will assume the role and this could happen as early as next month.

The Black Stars will round up the group stages of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers when they face Ethiopia and South Africa in November.



