George Andah hunts for football talent in his constituency

Issah Yakubu with one of the coaches during the competition

Source: Austin Baah

Immediate-past Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Nenyi George Andah has partnered with Dreams FC defender, Issah Yakubu in a bid to unearth football talents in the constituency.

The soccer talent hunt is another effort by Nenyi George Andah to find Awutu Senya West's next Michael Essien.



The former MP urged the youth in the Constituency to focus on their dreams, actively participate in programs and activities to unearth their talents and to strictly observe the COVID-19 Heath and Safety protocols.



The Former MP and Ex-Deputy Minister for Communications affirmed his continued willingness to partner stakeholders in giving the youth opportunities to develop talent based careers.



He urged beneficiaries to give back to the community when they become successful, like Issah Yakubu has done.



Nenyi George Andah believes strongly that the constituency's ability to birth talents like Issah Yakubu and Michael Essien, means that there are more untapped talents, to be found.



The former member of parliament (MP) has been investing in football, entertainment and tourism over the years.

His effort in organizing series of events with with intent of uncovering music and football talents from with the consistency and giving them the exposure to commercialize their talents, will be recalled.



He is renowned for providing an untra modern music recording studio in Senya Beraku and lobbing the Coastal Development Authority to construct an AstroTurf in Bawjiase.



At the end of the soccer talent hunt, Sem Brako, Nuhu Mohamed and



Carlos Acquah were selected to go for trials at Berekum Chelsea SC, whiles



Kenneth Ninson and Gafar got selected for trials at Dreams FC respectively.