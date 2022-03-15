George Ashie presents title to Sempe Akwashongtse

George Ashie with family and friends at Sempe Akwashongts3's Palace

The Current IBF Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Champion George Ashie also known as Red Tiger and his manager Nuumo Kran have paid a courtesy call On Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, Sempe Akwashongts3 at his Palace in Accra.

The visit was to show appreciation to the Sempe Akwashongts3 during their quest to win the Title.



The IBF Inter-Continental Africa Super Lightweight Champion was accompanied by his coach and trainer as well his family and Friends.



The presentation of the title to belt to the Sempe Akwashongtse was to show great appreciation for his numerous support and blessings to the champion during his preparation to the fight.



The Sempe Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, was the first person to be presented with the IBF Inter-Continental super lightweight title belt.



Ashie earned a deserved victory in the eighth round to clinch the IBF Inter-Continental super lightweight title on the main event of the ‘Rumble to Freedom’ bill by Box Office Sports Promotions.

Quaye's corner protested referee Roger Barnor’s decision to reward Ashie a knockdown for what looked a low blow but the referee stood his ground and affected the mandatory count.



The Sempe Akwashongts3 advise George Ashie to be more loyal to his manager and take his training serious which will win him more Titles.



He called on George Ashie not to allow the victory not to deceive him rather train harder to put himself to a higher height in his career.



The Sempe Akwashongtse prayed for team Ashie of Allah's protection and guidance for greater things ahead.