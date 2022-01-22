George Boateng: Can Aston Villa’s U-23 coach handle Black Stars?

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Coach George Boateng, the U-23 coach of English Premier League side Aston Villa’s name has popped up again as one of the persons being considered to take over the Black Stars.
The former Dutch midfielder of Ghanaian descent is believed to be the lead candidate for the Black Stars job following the reported sacking of Milovan Rajevac on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Milovan Rajevac has reportedly been fired after leading the worst Black Stars team in the twenty-three years that Ghana have played in the African Cup of Nations.
The Aston Villa youth team coach has been identified as a replacement for Milovan Rajevac. According to reports, the GFA has already started negotiations him the former Dutch midfielder.
But with the FIFA World Cup playoffs lurking around the corner, the majority of Ghanaians are wondering if the man who has less experience in first-team coaching can handle the Black Stars.
George Boateng started his coaching career with Kelantan Football Club from 2014 to 2015 before being appointed as the U-13 coach of Blackburn Rovers F.C. IN 2019.
In 2019, Aston Villa appointed him as the U-18 coach before promoting him to the U-23 side in 2020.
