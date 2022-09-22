George Boateng: I left Aston Villa because I just felt I needed to commit to Ghana

Coach George Boateng (left)

Ghana assistant coach, George Boateng has disclosed that the decision to quit his role at Aston Villa was not forced on him.

The gaffer last month announced that he is stepping down as head coach of the Aston Villa U23 team to focus on his role as an assistant coach for the Black Stars of Ghana.



Speaking to Joy Sports in an interview, George Boateng explained that it was a personal decision he took because he felt it was the right thing to do.



“It is not that I was forced to leave the [Villa U-23] job but you have to respect the club as well and the discussion was always between what’s the best thing for the club, what’s the best thing for the coach [George Boateng] and what is the best thing overall moving forward for me.

“I was adamant that I want to do the job with Ghana. I wanted and felt it is the right decision to stay with Ghana and help. Then you come to the conclusion that both jobs are full-time and both jobs demand a lot of time and being the person that I am, I don’t like to lack in any department of what I do and what I undertake,” George Boateng explained.



The gaffer is currently with the Black Stars in France where the team is preparing for an international friendly match against Brazi.



That high-profile friendly game will be played on Friday, September 23, 2022.