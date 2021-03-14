George Floyd family go get $27m as settlement

Oga Floyd death cause big protest for change in the way society dey treat black pipo

Di city of Minneapolis don agree to pay $27m settlement money to di family of George Floyd, di unarmed US black man wey im death last May cause protests worldwide.

Camera capture George Floyd death wey happen afta police officer Derek Chauvin use im knee take trap am for ground.



Lawyers for di family say di video clip create "undeniable demand for justice and change".



Jury selection for Derek Chauvin murder trial don already begin.



Six out of 12 jurors go follow dey di case wey go begin on 29 March.

Di council members of Minneapolis City all vote di same to approve di pre-trial settlement, wey also be di largest money wey dem do award anybody for di state of Minnesota.



"Say di largest pre-trial settlement for wrongful death case ever go dey for di life of black man go send strong message say black lives mata and say police brutality against pipo of colour must end," tok Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump.



Oga Floyd death cause big protest for change in the way society dey treat black pipo. E first spread all over United States, then go United Kingdom and oda parts of di world.



Im death also make di phrase 'I no fit breathe' popular as na wetin Floyd tok many times when e dey ground before im die.