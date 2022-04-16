George Mireku Duker donates GH₵50,000 to Medeama FC

George Mireku Duker with owner of Medeama and other officials

Ghana Premier League giants Medeama FC have received a mammoth GH₵50,000 donation from George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

The presentation which was made on Friday, April 15, 2022 was to aid the club as they strive for success in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



The donation forms of part of an objective by George Mireku Duker to develop sports in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality.



This agenda of his, has seen him play active role in securing a $150,000 a season sponsorship package from Goldfields Ghana for the club.



George Mireku Duker also revealed how he lobbied for construction the $16million Tarkwa Stadium. He indicated the project will be the hub of football activities in Tarkwa when completed.



He also announced that a special fund will be created for the purchase of a new bus for Medeama FC.

He also revealed intentions to fund two Tarkwa-based sports journalists for the upcoming 2022 world cup in Qatar.



George Mireku Duker is optimistic that such interventions will help develop sports in the municipality.



His donation is huge motivation for Medeama who are preparing to face Legon Cities in Matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League.



