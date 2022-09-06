0
Menu
Sports

Georges Mfegue recovers from injury ahead of Kotoko clash with RC Kadiogo

George Mfegue Asante Kotoko striker, Georges Mfegue

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Cameroonian striker, Georges Mfegue has been declared fit for Asante Kotoko's CAF Champions League preliminary round match against Burkinabe champions RC Kadiogo on Friday.

Mfegue had been out with an injury since the end of last season and was unable to play in the preseason games, but he has been cleared to travel to Ivory Coast with the team.

The Porcupine Warriors are certainly happy to have Mfeuge back because the attacker is a key member of the team and helped them win the league the previous season.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals and provided four assists as Kotoko won its 24th league championship.

Kotoko had a difficult preseason, losing three straight games in Sudan.

The team's debut match in European competition has fans on edge after three defeats that seem to have deflated morale.

Asante Kotoko hope to respond positively by defeating Kadiogo at the neutral ground in Ivory Coast and securing qualification for the next round in Ghana next weekend.

Kotoko's goal is to reach the competition's group stage for the first time since 2006.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG
Related Articles: