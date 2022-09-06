Georges Mfegue recovers from injury ahead of Kotoko clash with RC Kadiogo

Asante Kotoko striker, Georges Mfegue

Cameroonian striker, Georges Mfegue has been declared fit for Asante Kotoko's CAF Champions League preliminary round match against Burkinabe champions RC Kadiogo on Friday.

Mfegue had been out with an injury since the end of last season and was unable to play in the preseason games, but he has been cleared to travel to Ivory Coast with the team.



The Porcupine Warriors are certainly happy to have Mfeuge back because the attacker is a key member of the team and helped them win the league the previous season.



The 25-year-old scored eight goals and provided four assists as Kotoko won its 24th league championship.



Kotoko had a difficult preseason, losing three straight games in Sudan.

The team's debut match in European competition has fans on edge after three defeats that seem to have deflated morale.



Asante Kotoko hope to respond positively by defeating Kadiogo at the neutral ground in Ivory Coast and securing qualification for the next round in Ghana next weekend.



Kotoko's goal is to reach the competition's group stage for the first time since 2006.