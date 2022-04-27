Georges Mfegue’s agent takes swipe at Avion Academy over decision to drag Kotoko to FIFA

Georges Mfegue

Georges Mfegue’s agent, Tonfack Essofack has taken a swipe at Cameroonian club Avion Academy over their decision to drag Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko to FIFA for failing to pay the rest of the transfer fee of the player.

An earlier report in Cameroon suggested Avion Academy are set to report the Porcupine Warriors to the world football governing body (FIFA) over failure to pay the rest of the transfer fee of Mfegue.



Mfegue joined the Kumasi-based outfit last October for an amount of 30,000 Euros, but the Reds paid only 15,000 Euros and agreed to pay the rest in March.



However, it's been a month since the period of payment elapsed and the Ghanaian giants have not made attempts to settle the remainder of the fees.



"They were supposed to complete the payment by March 15 but they have not done so to date," President of Avion Academy, Pierre Batamak is quoted as saying by Kick442.com.



"It payment is not made by May 1st, we will work with our legal team and report Kotoko to FIFA," he added.

But Mfegue’s agent claims Avion Academy cannot drag Kotoko to FIFA without paying him his percentage.



after denying him his percentage and has threatened to report the club to the Cameroonian FA and FIFA.



“I am the agent of Mfegue. After the president of Avion Club received the first part of the money, he was supposed to pay me twenty percent commission but he said he doesn’t know me” he told Ghanasportspage.com.



“I gave the player to Kotoko although he was a player of Avion. I have the documents of the player concerning the contract. I met both clubs before the deal.



“I don’t have any problem with Kotoko but Avion.

“They’ve contacted me to take the remaining money from Kotoko but I said I can’t do anything because they said they don’t know me.



“They can’t drag Asante Kotoko to FIFA without giving me my commission.



“They were supposed to give me my first commission after the deal.



“I was in Germany but I sent Amadu (a member of my management).



Kotoko paid the first part of the money after the deal.

“The second part was supposed to be paid the last month but according to FIFA, it should be three months before they can hold them responsible.



“The Alvion Club president is a thief. He is not a serious man, they are fake.



“Kotoko doesn’t have any problem with me.



“I should have reported Alvion for breaching the agreement they had with me



“They don’t have any right to spoil the name Kotoko or drag the club to FIFA. I will also drag them to FIFA if they do so to Kotoko.

“Kotoko is a big club, they can’t demolish their image.”



Mfegue has been an integral part of the Asante Kotoko team this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 20 matches for the club as they sit comfortably at the top of the table.