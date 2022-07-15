0
Menu
Sports

German-Ghanaian attacker Ansgar Knauff unable to train with Frankfurt teammates due to injury

Knauff Glasner 100 T 1657813543388 V 16to9 Ansgar Knauff

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

German-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Ansgar Knauff continues to watch from the sidelines when his Eintracht Frankfurt teammates train.

This is because he is still injured and has yet to recover from the setback. From the checks made, the talented attacker is suffering from a pelvic injury.

Today when his Eintracht Frankfurt teammates reported to the training he was present. Unfortunately, he could not join them as he was assessed by the medical doctors of the team.

While there are positive signs, Ansgar Knauff still feels discomfort in his pelvic and has been advised to wait for a while to recover before he can join his teammates in training.

Due to his injury, he is expected to miss the friendly match between Frankfurt and Torino on Friday, July 15.

The club is optimistic he will recover in time to train with the team to prepare for the huge Super Cup game against Real Madrid next month.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report