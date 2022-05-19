0
German-Ghanaian forward Ansgar Knauff wins Europa League cup with Frankfurt

FTEnuj8XEAAKCc3 Eintracht Frankfurt beat Scottish side Rangers to win the Europa League

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Ansgar Knauff has won the 2021/22 Europa League title with his Eintracht Frankfurt.

The talented forward who is on loan from German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund lasted full throttle for his club this evening when the side locked horns with Rangers in the finals of this season’s Europa League.

On the matchday, Joe Aribo scored in the 52nd minute to give Rangers the lead on the back of a goalless draw from the first half.

Unfortunately, the team could not hold onto the lead as Frankfurt came in strong to restore parity.

It was all thanks to a smart attacking play that was finished off by talisman Rafael Santos Borre.

Although Rangers will go on to create the best goal-scoring chances, the team could not find the winning goal as the game ended 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

With the scoreline staying the same after the extra 30 minutes, Frankfurt went on to win 5-4 on penalties to be crowned champions of this season’s Uefa Europa League.

Although there is not much information, sources say the Ghana FA is after Ansgar Knauff who has played a key role for Frankfurt en route to winning the European trophy.

 

