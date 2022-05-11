German-born Ghanaian Phil Ofosu-Ayeh advises Odoi, Nketiah, others on nationality switch

Black Stars defender, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

Callum Husdon Odoi close to Ghana switch

Eddie Nkteiah reportedly agrees to play for Black Stars



GFA in talks with Tariq Lamptey over nationality switch- Reports



Black Stars defender, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, has advised Ghanaian players born abroad to listen to their hearts when pledging their nationality allegiance.



The German-born Ghanaian switched nationality to play for Black Stars and earned a maiden call-up in 2015.



Speaking with Happy FM, he said for players who are eligible to play for two or three countries, the decision is a matter of the heart.

“You just have to listen to your heart. Many players can choose between two countries or even three countries. This is something you should decide on what your heart is telling you", he said.



At the moment, the Ghanaian players born abroad who are on the radar of the Ghana FA include, Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.



Among the aforementioned names who are close to switching nationality are Odoi and Nketiah, according to the report.



The former Wolves man revealed that he chose Ghana over Germany because he wanted to be part of Ghana's passion for football.



“I think when I see the culture in Germany and Ghana, football is so much for the people in Ghana. The excitement is crazy for the people in Ghana and I wanted to be a part of it.

He recounted his experience when he was called to the Black Stars for the first time in 2015.



“To make people happy. I choose Ghana and it’s so much more. When I had my first invitation in 2015, I felt that. We played Comoros Island at home; the stadium was full but I didn’t even play. I saw the faces of people.”



“It was the best experience for me. I just hope to get back to the big stage. I will say it’s one of the best in my career.”



Ofosu-Ayeh added that representing Ghana gives him a great feeling.



“It is always an honor to represent your country. Not everybody gets that opportunity. I remember when we played against Canada in Washington it was an amazing feeling and I will keep that in my mind forever”.

The 30-year-old has capped just once for the Black Stars after switching nationality in 2015.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







