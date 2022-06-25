0
German club FC Nürnberg completes the signing of Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah

Csm DSC07381 Faa83b7a7a Kwadwo Duah (middle) with officials from FC Nürnberg

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Swiss striker of Ghanaian descent, Kwadwo Duah has been signed by German Bundesliga 2 side FC Nürnberg.

The German outfit since the start of the month has been in talks with FC St. Gallen over the possibility of securing the services of the highly-rated attacker.

After finally making a breakthrough, FC Nürnberg have announced that they have signed Kwadwo Duah.

"The club has a new striker. Shortly before the start of the training camp (from June 26th to July 3rd in Natz/Schabs) a new face appeared at the Valznerweiher today.

"The sporting director of FC Nürnberg has signed Kwadwo Duah from the Swiss Super League after he successfully passed his medical check and provided him with a long-term contract,” an official club statement said on Friday evening.

Last season, Kwadwo Duah who was born in England scored 15 goals and assisted four goals for FC St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League.

The former Young Boys player will be wearing the number 23 short at his new club, FC Nürnberg.

