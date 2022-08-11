German club FC St. Pauli in talks to sign Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius

Stephan Ambrosius

Ghana international, Stephan Ambrosius is close to sealing a move that will see him leave German Bundesliga 2 club, Stephan Ambrosius.

Since the start of the 2022/23 German Bundesliga 2 season, the highly-rated defender has struggled to get regular playing time.



Now uncertain whether things will change, representatives of Stephan Ambrosius are reportedly working to secure him a transfer away from Hamburg SV.



Today, sources in Germany have reported that FC St. Pauli are in talks to sign Stephan Ambrosius.



If things go well in the negotiation room, the tough centre-back will complete a move to St. Pauli before the summer transfer window ends.

Stephan Ambrosius believes a move is important to ensure he stays in top form. He recently switched his German nationality to commit to playing for the Ghana national team.



To have any chance of representing Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the defender must be seen playing regular football.



At the world cup this year, the Black Stars will play against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.