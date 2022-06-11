0
German giants Dortmund begin historic Ghana visit

Bscholz File Photo: Reps from Borussia Dortmund addressing the press

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Borussia Dortmund kicked off their historic five-day tour of Ghana with a coaching clinic at Accra's Achimota School Park.

The clinic, Dortmund's second event since their arrival on Wednesday, saw youth coaches and legends from the German club put the youngsters from Shooting Stars FC through their paces.

Legends such as Victor Ikpeba taught the kids the fundamentals of the game, including passing, shooting, and dribbling drills. Other events scheduled for the tour include:

• A Youth Development Coaching Clinic, a visit to Chance for Children’s home and a Gala Dinner on Thursday, June 9

• A visit to the Omanhene in Akropong at the Okuapeman Palace for a Legends Durbar on Friday, the June 10

• A curtain raiser game between the talented Shooting Stars FC vs a Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) side to precede the game and;

• A golf tournament on Sunday, June 12, 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
