German priests go against Vatican, begin bless gay couples

Same-sex marriage don dey legal for Germany since 2017

Priests for around 100 Catholic churches for Germany dey offer blessings of marriage to same-sex couples from Monday.

One movement, Di Love Wins movement wey start afta di Catholic Church take stand for March say God "no fit bless sin", dey of di opinion say "Couples wey wan take part suppose fit receive di blessing wey God wan give dem - and e no suppose be secret".



Pope Francis bin tok previously say im believe say same-sex couples supposed dey allowed to get "civil unions".



Last year, e tell one documentary say these couples "get right to be in a family".



Even wit im stand on same sex relationship, di pope bin approve di Congregation for di Doctrine of di Faith position say Catholic Church no get di power to bless same-sex unions.



For di Catholic Church, di priest or other minister dey give blessing in di name of di Church.

Di Vatican reply no dey "intended to be a form of unjust discrimination, but instead na reminder of di truth of di liturgical rite", di Pope tok for di time.



Love Wins, however don describe di Church decision to deny same-sex couples blessings as "a slap in di face for pipo around di world".



Di movement don produce one map wey go show as all di churches go dey offer di blessings for di coming days.



Thousands of German priests and church employees don also sign one petition wey dey call on di Church to extend blessings to same-sex couples. Some parishes don also display rainbow flags outside dia churches.



Di Catholic Church for Germany dey more liberal and dem get money pass di Catholic Church for oda kontris.

Di increasingly vocal acceptance of gay couples go dey hard for di Vatican to ignore, di BBC's Damien McGuinness for Berlin tok.



Same-sex marriage don dey legal for Germany since 2017 and di kontri don also ban di so-called "gay conversion therapy" for under-18s.



