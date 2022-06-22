German side Bochum interested in signing Arsenal's Jordi Osei-Tutu

Jordi Osei-Tutu

VfL Bochum is considering signing Jordi Osei-Tutu according to reports in Germany on Tuesday.

In the 2019/20 season, Osei-Tutu was loaned out to the Pott-Verein and made 22 appearances, he played an important role for VfL especially offensively.



Bochum coach Coach Thomas Reis has stated that it will be meaningful to sign Jordi Osei-Tutu.



"He has a good dynamic. And it's always nice when you have it in your own team. I wouldn't fight back,"



However, some fans of VfL Bochum hope to see Jordi Osei-Tutu return this summer.

Osei-Tutu made his professional debut for Bochum in the 2. Bundesliga on 28 July 2019, starting in the 3-1 away defeat against Jahn Regensburg. He scored his first goal in his professional career in a 3-1 win over SV Wehen Wiesbaden on 24 August.



Injuries prevented him from continuing his rising development. Arsenal holds transfer rights to Osei-Tutu until 2023, although he has no future with the club.



In July 2015, Osei-Tutu joined the youth academy of Arsenal from Reading. The 23-year-old signed his first professional contract in October 2015.