Germany-born duo Daniel Kyereh and Braydon Manu handed maiden Ghana call-ups

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh and Braydon Manu have been called up by Akonnor

German-born duo Daniel Kofi-Kyereh and Braydon Manu have been handed their maiden call ups to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The pair were given late invites to the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa next week.



Both players were recommended to Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor by the technical director of the Football Association.



Daniel Kofi-Kyereh and Braydon Manu are expected to beef up the squad for the game against South Africa, after the England based quartet of Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were ruled of of the match because of travel restrictions.



Saint Pauli forward, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has been in devastating form for the Browns in the Bundesliga II this season, scoring a goal and an assist in four matches.

Meanwhile, Braydon Manu has scored one in two games for Damstadt in the league this season.



The Black Stars hosts Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, before traveling to Johannesburg to play the Bafana Bafana on Monday, September 6, 2021.







