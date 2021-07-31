Germany's exit from Olympics could help Danso move from Augsburg

Kevin Danso is looking for game time with Augsburg

There could finally be movement in the transfer case around Kevin Danso. After FC Augsburg manager Stefan Reuter recently put pressure on the club, the early exit from the German Olympic selection could make a change possible.

Kevin Danso, who was recently loaned to Fortuna Dusseldorf, has built a future outside of FC Augsburg, sitting out of training, even if manager Stefan Reuter recently insisted that the contract should be kept.



The out of the DFB Olympic selection could make a change possible. Felix Uduokhai is now coming back earlier, according to the 'kicker', and RC Lens is said to have increased the offer.

The defender played on loan at English top-flight side Southampton during the 2019/2020 English Premier League season.