'Get well soon'- Kingsley Sarfo leads Ghanaian players in wishing Raphael Dwamena speedy recovery

Cyprus-based Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has sent a heart-felt message wishing compatriot Raphael Dwamena a speedy recovery after collapsing in a game in Austria.
Dwamena fell unconscious while playing for BW Linz in the OFB Cup match against Hartberg on Wednesday night, forcing the game to come to an abrupt end.
The 26-year-old has suffered several heart problems in his career with the latest being yesterday, despite playing with an implanted defibrillator.
Sarfo took to Twitter to post: " Get well soon bro Raphael Dwamena."
Get well soon bro @RaphaelDwamena ???????? pic.twitter.com/knWeZhTfM0— Kingsley Sarfo (@owura_17) October 28, 2021
It is unclear if he will return to football but it is expected that he will be out for a while.
Dwamena returned to competitive football three weeks ago after leaving Vejle Boldklub due to the same problem.
????????????????????????????????????????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/5PjaRFSEU3— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) October 28, 2021
- Jose Mourinho raves about Felix Afena-Gyan’s debut game for AS Roma
- The coach believed in me, I didn't want to prove him wrong - Felix Afena-Gyan after Serie A debut
- Joseph Paintsil scores in KRC Genk huge win over Saint Eloois in Belgian Cup
- 'I love you mum' - AS Roma's Felix Afena Gyan dedicates Serie A debut to mother
- John Paintsil rates Didier Drogba ahead of Mohamed Salah as Africa’s greatest in PL history
- Read all related articles