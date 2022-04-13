Getting three points from the Hamburg game was special - Okyere Wriedt

Okyere Wriedt

Ghana international, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has expressed his excitement after netting the winning goal for Holstein Kiel in the game against Hamburg SV.

The former Bayern Munich attacker was a star for his team on Sunday when the team hosted the matchday opponent.



In a clash that provided excitement for fans, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt found the back of the Hamburg SV net in the 13th minute to win the big game for the hosts.



Speaking in the post-match interview, the Black Stars attacker described the feeling of beating Hamburg as a special one.

“If you get three points at home against HSV, that's something special,” Kwasi Okyere Wriedt shared.



Since his stellar outing against Hamburg SC, the Ghanaian has been praised by not just the technical team of his club but teammates as well.



He is gradually becoming a key player for Holstein Kiel despite only joining the Bundesliga 2 club in the winter transfer window.