0
Menu
Sports

Getting three points from the Hamburg game was special - Okyere Wriedt

6w993qhighc0.bild Okyere Wriedt

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has expressed his excitement after netting the winning goal for Holstein Kiel in the game against Hamburg SV.

The former Bayern Munich attacker was a star for his team on Sunday when the team hosted the matchday opponent.

In a clash that provided excitement for fans, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt found the back of the Hamburg SV net in the 13th minute to win the big game for the hosts.

Speaking in the post-match interview, the Black Stars attacker described the feeling of beating Hamburg as a special one.

“If you get three points at home against HSV, that's something special,” Kwasi Okyere Wriedt shared.

Since his stellar outing against Hamburg SC, the Ghanaian has been praised by not just the technical team of his club but teammates as well.

He is gradually becoming a key player for Holstein Kiel despite only joining the Bundesliga 2 club in the winter transfer window.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang