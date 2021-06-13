Ghana 0-0 Ivory Coast - How the Black Stars players rated

The Black Stars drew with Ivory Coast

The Black Stars rounded off their series of friendlies with a 0-0 drawn game against Côte d’lvoire in Cape Coast.

The Stars failed to make up for their disappointing defeat against Morocco earlier in the week and could only manage a draw against the visiting Ivorians who were missing star duo Wilfred Zaha and Nicholas Pepe.



The drawn game now means Akonnor has only managed two wins in his last six games as head coach with the victories coming against lowly Sudan and Sao Tome.



Below is how they were rated on the day:



Ati Zigi-5



He had little to do in the game as his defenders gave the Ivorians little sniff at goal

Andy Yiadom-5



The right-back had a decent game. He was able to limit the threat of Jeremy Boga down his side of the flank



Baba Rahman-4



The experienced fullback had an average game by is high standards. The best chance of the game came from his side when he allowed Singo to outpace him to tee up with Haller but the Ivorian attacker couldn’t punish Ghana with the goal at his mercy.



Daniel Amartey-6

The Leicester City man organised the entire defensive unit so well. His partnership with Djiku contained every threat the Ivorians posed in attack.



Aleksander Djiku- 5.5



The Strasbourg defence man did everything expected from a center back.



Baba Iddrisu-5



He provided a good shield for the Ghana defense with his positional sense. Sometimes he seemed the regista Ghana never had with his flair and organisational ability but his passes need a lot of improvement if he is to unseat Wakaso.

Thomas Partey-4



The star man of Ghana had the freedom to move forward and effect the game upfield as Baba Iddrisu stayed deep. But did little to impose himself. Hasn't had a good game in a Ghana shirt for while. needs to come alive soon.



Kudus Mohammed-5



Not the best of games for Kudus. He entertained the fans at the Cape Coast Stadium with his silky touches, but the end produce was lacking. Needs to work on his off the ball movement



Emmanuel Gyasi-4

The Spezia man didn’t leave up to expectation. The few times he got the ball in attacking position, his deliveries into the goal area of the opponent were average at best.



Andre Ayew-4



Surprisingly Andre Ayew of all people wasn’t really into the game. Unlike him in a Ghana shirt, he saw little of the ball to effect the game.



Jordan Ayew-4.5



The Crystal Palace man had little chance as the attacking trio behind him offered little in terms of chance creation. He had to drift wide and drop deep for the ball which isn’t a good sign for a team playing with the 4-2-3-1 shape