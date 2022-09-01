0
Menu
Sports

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo scores against Huddersfield Town

Antoine Semnyo Antoine Semenyo

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Antoine Semenyo scored his third league goal of the season for Bristol City FC against Huddersfield Town in the English Championship on Wednesday.

The Black Stars attacker came off the bench to score a brilliant goal in his team's 2-0 win at home.

Nahki Wells scored the opening goal of the game, putting the hosts up 1-0 in the first half, with a superb shot in the 35th minute.

The 22-year-old attacker has scored three goals in three English Championship games for Bristol City FC.

Semenyo debuted with the Ghana national team in a 3-0 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification win over Madagascar on 1 June 2022.

Bristol City coach Nigel Pearson earlier revealed that he is happy Antoine Semenyo is fully fit and scoring again.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder