Ghana's Baba Rahman set to make decision on future soon

Baba Rahman?fit=1886%2C1403&ssl=1 Baba Rahman

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

After spending the whole season on loan at Reading, defender Baba Rahman is due to make a decision on his future.

With two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, the defender has attracted attention from a number of teams in the UK and abroad, however, the Black Stars full-back claims a transfer to Galatasaray has never been considered.

On 16 August 2015, Baba Rahman signed for Chelsea on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £14 million, rising to a potential fee of almost £22 million.

The 27-year-old made his debut on 16 September in a UEFA Champions League tie, playing the full 90 minutes in a 4-0 win at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Last season, he was a regular for the Royals, appearing 29 times, and it is thought that the club is competing for his signing with Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

