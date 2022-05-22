0
Menu
Sports

Ghana's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh meets Houston Rockets star Dennis Schroder

283055759 413668480770857 560520404175250233 N Daniel-Kofi Kyereh with Dennis Schroder

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh met Houston Rockets star Dennis Schroder at an event in Germany organized by Bild.

The event named "Bild 100" brought together the most exclusive field of participants in Germany who are top decision-makers from sports, politics, business, and the media.

This event was held before the DFB Cup final, the event had a top-class panel and lectures on the future of sport in the area of globalization, monetization, and digitization.

The international special guests, top athletes, top decision-makers, and young influencers expressed their opinions on the various topics raised at the event.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has had a wonderful season with St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2, he made 29 appearances, scored 12 goals, and assisted 9.

The Black Stars attacker was the main man in the St. Pauli team but they missed out on promotion to the top flight this season.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is in talks with SC Freiburg as reported by Footballghana.com other clubs in the Bundesliga are also interested in signing the attacker this summer.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach