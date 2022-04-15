Ghana's Iddrisu Baba returns to first team training

Iddrisu Baba

Good news for Ghana and Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba has recovered and joined his teammates in training on Wednesday.

Iddrisu Baba has stretchered off the field during Real Mallorca's match against Atletico Madrid.



On Saturday, the midfielder played in his team's 1-0 victory over La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid.



The 26-year-old collapsed to the ground after a Thomas Lemar shot hit the Ghana midfielder in the face in the final moments of the much-anticipated game.

He was taken to the hospital after failing to recuperate from the shot to the face teammate Grenier replaced him.



He played a key role in the Black Stars' World Cup qualifying success against Nigeria last month.



Iddrisu appeared in both legs as Ghana overcame the Super Eagles on away goals.