Ghana's Joseph Paintsil scores and grabs assist for Genk against KV Mechelen

Joseph Paintsil

On Friday evening, Joseph Paintsil scored for his club KRC Genk in a victory over KV Mechelen at the Cegeka Arena.

The former Tema Youth player also assisted in his team's 3-1 home victory in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League, which extended their league lead.



Daniel Munoz scored the game's first goal after only nine minutes.



The visitors equalized in the 15th minute with a goal from Rob Schoof, who made it 1-1 before halftime.



Paintsil set up Gerardo Ateada 12 minutes after halftime to restore the hosts' one-goal lead, making it 2-1.

Genk's Bilal El Khannouss who was on a yellow card was sent off in the 64th minute after receiving a second yellow for an argument.



The Ghanaian attacker scored the third goal of the game for the home team one minute into added time, making the final score 3-1.



This season, the 24-year-old Ghanaian attacker has six goals and four assists in 12 Belgium Jupiler Pro League games.