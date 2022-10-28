0
Ghana's Osman Bukari grabs two assists against Trabzonspor

Osman Bukari

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Attacker Osman Bukari helped his team Red Star Belgrade beat Turkish side Trabzonspor 2-1 in the Uefa Europa League on Thursday evening.

Osman Bukari grabbed two assists in the intense encounter at the Stadium Rajko Mitic.

In the 7th minute, Vitor Hugo of Trabzonspor's header from the center of the box was saved. Trabzonspor kept on pushing forward, Marek Hamsik's right-footed shot from outside the box went wide.

The home side scored in the 37th minute, Aleksandar Katai's right-footed shot from outside the box landed in the top right corner. Katai's goal was assisted by Osman Bukari.

Trabzonspor equalized in the 39th minute, Anastasios Bakasetas's left-footed free-kick beat Red Star's goalkeeper.

Osman Bukari again turned provider in the 64th minute, his pass found Aleksandar Pesic who scored from close range.

The Black Stars attacker played full throttle in the encounter. He has made four appearances and assisted four in the Europa League this season.

