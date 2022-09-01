1
Ghana's Osman Bukari scores against Partizan Belgrade

Black Stars Winger, Osman Bukari G Osman Bukari

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Red Star Belgrade drew with rivals Partizan Belgrade 1-1 thanks to a goal from Black Stars attacker Osman Bukari.

Osman Bukari scored his team's goal to help them earn a point away from home in the 26th minute.

Bebras Natcho scored from the penalty spot eleven minutes into the second half of the game to tie the score at one-all for the home team.

The 22-year-old former Nantes attacker has made six appearances, scored six goals and one assist in the Serbian top flights.

Bukari is in great form and his performances have helped push Red Star to the top of the league. The Red and Whites have 19 points after seven games.

