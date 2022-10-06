Ghana's Philip Yeboah scores against Trento in the Italian Cup

Philip Yeboah

Mantova eliminated Trento in the Italian Cup on Wednesday thanks to Philip Yeboah's goal.

Guccione located Philip Yeboah, who brought the ball down and made his way through the Trento back four before finding the net in the 84th minute.



In the remaining minutes Trento sets forward in search of a draw, but the red and white held the precious advantage that not only is the passage to the next round in the Italian Cup, it also provides them with confidence ahead of their league game against Virtus Verona.

Philip Yeboah has played five games for Mantova in the Italian Serie C.