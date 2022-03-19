Ghana's new darling boy Daniel Kyereh nets 10th goal in Germany

Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Ghana’s new darling boy Daniel Kofi Kyereh netted his 10th league goal of the season in the German Bundesliga 2 on Friday evening for FC St Pauli against FC Heidenheim at home.

Kyereh grabbed the only goal match in the second half to help his team secure top spit with a vital win over the Red and Blues in their round 27 encounters.



He was once again in a devastating form for the Boys in Brown as they pipped Heidenheim, the team that stopped high flying Werder Bremen last weekend.



The opening half of the match ended goalless as both teams failed to find the back of the net despite good chances.



Kyereh broke the deadlock of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up after 67 minutes with a right-footed close-range finish into the top left corner.

The host held onto the lead to win 1-0 to return top of the league table after playing one match more than their direct competitors.



The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has 10 goals and nine assists this season in the German Bundesliga 2 with 23 appearances.



He is expected to arrive in Ghana soon to prepare for the Black Stars crucial World Cup Qualifier against Nigeria next week.