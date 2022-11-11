0
Menu
Sports

Ghana's newbie Tariq Lamptey scores as Brighton beat Arsenal at Emirates

20221110 073817 Tariq Lamptey

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s newbie Tariq Lamptey scored his first goal of the season for Brighton and Hove Albion after starting the game giant Arsenal FC.

The Ghanaian was given a starting berth as a left back in Roberto De Zerbi’s system in the English Qarabao Cup at the Emirates stadium.

He made a darting run into the box before applying a calm finish after he saw the space, shook off the defender using his strong frame and creates enough separation to finish with his left foot.

The 22-year-old scored the third goal as the Seagulls beat the Gunners 3-1 away from home to progress in the cup competition.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
'Kume preko reloaded' was a flop - Kweku Baako
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo