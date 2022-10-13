0
Menu
Sports

Ghana's preparation for the World Cup is inadequate - Kofi Ntow Gyan

FotoJet (41) The Black Stars Of Ghana Black Stars in a group photo

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Kofi Ntow Gyan is not happy with the preparations done by Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup will be played in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022.

The Black Stars of Ghana recently played two international friendly games against Brazil in Le Havre, France, and Nicagarua in Lorca, Spain.

Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 and Ghana beat Niacargua 1-0 thanks to a Fatawu Issahaku goal.

“The Brazil and Argentina we always talk about they prepared early. It is not like that here we wait till two weeks to the tournament and start calling in players it does not help us," he said on Dan Kweku Yeboah TV as monitored by footballghana.com

"All this can be attributed to money it is expensive to prepare that is why some of these things worry us. We have money here and if so why don’t we take that money and use it,” he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Related Articles: