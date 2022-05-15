1
Menu
Sports

Ghana 1 - 2 Burkina Faso: Black Satellites booted out of WAFU U-20 Championship

Ghana 1.png The Black Satellites team line up before the game

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s U20 team the Black Satellites have been kicked out of the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Niger after losing all two group games.

The defending Champions of the competition were beaten 2-1 by neighbors Burkina Faso in their final Group B game today, May 14, 2022 in Niamey. 

Ghana’s only option was to win the game against the Burkinabe side following their 2-0 loss to Nigeria in the opener.

Ghana went behind in the first half but equalized through Mohamed Yahaya later on in the game.

Burkinabe Faso scored on the 88th minute mark to stun and kick Ghana out of the competition with a win 2-1 win to progress alongside Nigeria from Group B.

This result means the Black Satellites will not play at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in 2023 in Egypt.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lost money, relatives because of MenzGold – Stonebwoy
Arsenal boss makes Thomas Partey untouchable amidst transfer interest
‘Once your madam, always your madam’ – Tornado pokes Schwarzenegger over Delay’s appointment
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan
How a DOVVSU officer allegedly snatched husband of complainant
Adongo descends on Bawumia over high inflation figures
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts