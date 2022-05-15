Ghana 1 - 2 Burkina Faso: Black Satellites booted out of WAFU U-20 Championship

The Black Satellites team line up before the game

Ghana’s U20 team the Black Satellites have been kicked out of the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Niger after losing all two group games.

The defending Champions of the competition were beaten 2-1 by neighbors Burkina Faso in their final Group B game today, May 14, 2022 in Niamey.



Ghana’s only option was to win the game against the Burkinabe side following their 2-0 loss to Nigeria in the opener.



Ghana went behind in the first half but equalized through Mohamed Yahaya later on in the game.

Burkinabe Faso scored on the 88th minute mark to stun and kick Ghana out of the competition with a win 2-1 win to progress alongside Nigeria from Group B.



This result means the Black Satellites will not play at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in 2023 in Egypt.