Ghana $12m richer after beating Nigeria to Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket

Black Stars will be in Qatar for the World Cup

Ghana will earn $12 million after from FIFA after overcoming rivals Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana booked qualification after earning a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles in Abuja on Tuesday evening.



Ghana silenced the whole Moshood Abiola Stadium with the Ghanaians having to enjoy the last laugh despite coming under severe pressure.



Ghana will receive $2 million from the world football governing body, FIFA for preparation and another $10 million as a participation fee.



A total amount of $12 million just for securing qualification.

This is the minimum amount that all 32 teams that qualify for the tournament will receive from FIFA.



Meanwhile, all 32 teams that reach the round of 16 stages will receive $12 million (in addition to the $2 million participation fee).



Quarter-finalists will earn $18 million, while the team that finishes in third place will earn $30 million from FIFA.



The runner-up in the 2022 World Cup will receive $40 million and the winner of the tournament will receive $50 million.