3
Menu
Sports

Ghana $12m richer after beating Nigeria to Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket

Mood 47 1 Scaled 1 Black Stars will be in Qatar for the World Cup

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana will earn $12 million after from FIFA after overcoming rivals Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana booked qualification after earning a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

Ghana silenced the whole Moshood Abiola Stadium with the Ghanaians having to enjoy the last laugh despite coming under severe pressure.

Ghana will receive $2 million from the world football governing body, FIFA for preparation and another $10 million as a participation fee.

A total amount of $12 million just for securing qualification.

This is the minimum amount that all 32 teams that qualify for the tournament will receive from FIFA.

Meanwhile, all 32 teams that reach the round of 16 stages will receive $12 million (in addition to the $2 million participation fee).

Quarter-finalists will earn $18 million, while the team that finishes in third place will earn $30 million from FIFA.

The runner-up in the 2022 World Cup will receive $40 million and the winner of the tournament will receive $50 million.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man