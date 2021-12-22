Ghana AFCON 2021 squad: First-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori dropped

Richard Ofori

South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori was the major absentee as Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac named his squad.

Rajevac named a 30-man provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday without the shot-stopper.



The Orlando Pirates player is injured and it looks unlikely that he will recover in time for the tournament which kicks off on January 9.



In his absence, one of Jojo Wollacott, Richard Attah, Abdul Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati Zigi will be in goal for the Black Stars.



Wollacott though has the upper hand because of his great displays in recent games.

Black Stars will begin camping on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Qatar city for a 17-day training camp in preparation.



They will play three friendly matches while in Qatar. The Ghana Football Association has already concluded talks with Algeria while engagements are ongoing for two additional matches.



Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, three days before their opening match against Morocco.



After Morocco, Rajevac’s side will take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon and then wrap up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.