Ghana AFCON 2021 squad: Four players handed first ever Black Stars call up

Some of the new players

Four new players have been named in the 30 man Black Stars provisional squad for the African Cup of Nations tournament which comes off next month in Cameroon.

The debutants are RTU's David Abagna Sandan, Great Olympic's Maxwell Abbey-Quaye, Abdul Salis Samed of Clermont Foot and Abdul Mumin of Vitoria Guimaraes.



RTU midfielder Abagna has been in the form of his life and currently leads the Ghana Premier League goal king chart with 8 goals in 9 games.



Whiles Maxwell Abbey-Quaye has also been in fine form for Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier scoring six goals in eight matches so far in the league.



Vitoria Guimaraes defender Abdul Mumin has been performing very well since swapping Nordjaelland for Portugal some two seasons ago while inform Samed Salis has also been rewarded for his fine form.

The team will open camp in Doha, Qatar on December 22, 2021 for a period of two weeks to prepare for the competition which kicks off on January 9, 2022.



But the Serbian gaffer is expected to downsize his squad from to 26 players on 30th December 2021 for the tournament.



Ghana who are paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C will open their campaign with a game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on January 10 before playing the Panthers of Gabon and the Coelacanths of Comoros on January 14 and 18 respectively.



The African Cup of Nations tournament will start on 9th January- 6th February,2022 in Cameroon.