Ghana AFCON 2021 squad: Milovan Rajevac snubs Kotoko in Black Stars call up

Asante Kotoko

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac snubbed Asante Kotoko as there is no player from the porcupine warriors in the Black Stars provisional squad list.

This means Asante Kotoko would not have any representation at the biennial tournament which kicks off next month in Cameroon.



Kotoko captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu has been an ever-present in the Black Stars during the AFCON qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers making his debut against South Africa in the AFCON qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora was also a member of the Black Stars after a howler against Morocco in a friendly game ended his tenure as a Black Stars goalkeeper.



In 2019, Kotoko had the only local player in the Black Stars squad at Egypt with then in form captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan among the squad.



Kotoko fans will be seething with rage that none of their players had a call up with Ghana Premier League champions Hearts getting just one slot in goalkeeper Richard Attah.

The team will open camp in Doha, Qatar on December 22, 2021 for a period of two weeks to prepare for the competition which kicks off on January 9, 2022.



But the Serbian gaffer is expected to downsize his squad from to 26 players on 30th December 2021 for the tournament.



Ghana who are paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C will open their campaign with a game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on January 10 before playing the Panthers of Gabon and the Coelacanths of Comoros on January 14 and 18 respectively.



The African Cup of Nations tournament will start on 9th January- 6th February,2022 in Cameroon.