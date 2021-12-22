Ghana AFCON 2021 squad: 'Training horse' Philemon Baffour named in provisional list

Philemon Baffour

Dreams FC defender and captain Philemon Baffour has miraculously made the 30 man provisional squad list for Ghana's African Cup of Nations tournament.

The defender is seen by many as a training horse who only adds up to the numbers when the team is training as he has never played for the Black Stars since his numerous call up.



His call ups started under erstwhile Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor and has continued into the reign of Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac.



Baffour has been an ever present in the Black Stars squad but is yet to play for the team with center backs preferred at right back to the the Dreams FC defender.



Many are of the opinion that he is only in the squad because he plays for Dreams FC which is partly owned by GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku and mothing else.

His name comes as news to a lot of Ghanaian football fans who think he just makes the squad just to go and claim bonuses as he is yet to make his Ghana debut under two different coaches but always earns a call up.



To some, he is not even the best right full back in the local league talk of a Black Stars call up.



The Dreams FC defender is among five local players who have been handed call ups with the remaining four impressing in the local league.