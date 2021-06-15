Ghana Ambulance Service equipped to attend to cardiac arrest cases - Dr Pamboe

Dr Prince Pamboe is a Sports Physician and CAF’s medical officer

Dr Prince Pamboe, a Sports Physician and CAF’s medical officer says the Ghana Ambulance Service has been equipped to resuscitate any person who suffers a cardiac arrest in a football game in the country.

He was speaking on the recent incident involving Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen who suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland in the Euro 2020 Championship on Saturday.



The Inter Milan star collapsed on the pitch and was quickly attended to by teammates and medical staff which saved his life.



According to Dr Prince Pamboe, should the same or a similar incident happen to any footballer, the Accra Sports Stadium and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi are the only venues in the country equipped with medical staff to carry a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).



“If this happened in Ghana, our colleagues will also do the same. In some time past, we met with the Ghana Ambulance Service to train them on how to respond to situations like this.

“The Ghana Ambulance Service is equipped to carry out this at the Accra Sports Stadium, and Kumasi and any player would have been saved if it happened there but for the other venues I don’t know, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya Happy 98.9FM.



Dr Pamboe advised that all football clubs in the country should collaborate with the Ambulance Service in their regions and also have a well-equipped medical staff.



“We have told the clubs to be responsible with the Ambulance service at their regions and team up with them. And referees have been told not to start games when they do not see this health personnel over there.



“A fan had a cardiac arrest at the Accra Sports Stadium and we were able to resuscitate him even before we got to the hospital. Every club must have a responsible and equipped medical team. Players must also have that knowledge to resuscitate their colleagues when these things happen”, he added.