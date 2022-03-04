Ghana Armwrestling Federation to host ‘Armwrestling Battle for Independence’

Arm wrestlers in action

Source: GNA

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) will organize the ‘Armwrestling Battle for Independence’ at the studios of the Ghana Television Sports Studio on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Yasmin Kadri Moro aka “Bukom Vampire” and Derrick Adu Kwakye aka “Asoka GH” would battle to redeem their image and reclaim glory as they face their toughest rivals Grace Mintah of the Ghana Police Service and Haruna Tahiru aka “The King” respectively.



Yasmin who defeated former champion Alberta Boatemaa Ampomah in the Armwrestling Showdown lost the title to Africa Champion Grace Mintah in the Armwrestling Supermatch. Yasmin who weighs heavier would battle to reclaim the trophy and bragging rights from Grace Mintah as the Best Female Puller in Ghana.



Showbiz Puller, Derrick Adu Kwakye would have it tough as he comes face to face with the strongest Haruna Tahiru who dethroned Asoka in the Armwrestling Supermatch after several years of dominance.



Both pullers have avoided each other thus making this event a “Show Up or Shut Up” contest where all contenders would battle for their independence.

Put together by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in conjunction with the Local Organizing Committee of Accra 2023 Africa Games, the National Sports Authority and GTV Sports Armwrestlers/Pullers in special weight categories will also converge to settle scores and to win bragging rights in Armwrestling.



The event which is strictly by invitation shall have fast-improving Wisdom Abromekye (Ayigbe Mafia) face Captain Edward Asamoah (The Royal) of Ghana Immigration Service, Youth Champion Prince Affum aka Fadoma challenging Issa Kunyah of Accra, Abdul Aziz Wahab of Tamale takes on Samuel Adjetey Sowah, Grace Karley Commey and Jennifer Amuzu from the Oti Region, Rashid Dodoo vs Nathaniel Adjei from the Eastern Region.



This never to be missed Armwrestling Battles live on GTV Sports would be anchored by Kwaku Obeng Myxtro of Asempa FM & Gloria Pepprah of Ghana Television.



The Armwrestling Battle for Independence would be preceded by the Armwrestling League scheduled for April, the National Championship in June and the Africa Armwrestling Championship slated for Lagos in July.