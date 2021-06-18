Ghana Armwrestling Federation to host athlete branding and empowerment program on Saturday

GAF will hold a workshop for athletes on June 19

As part of efforts to build the human capacity of athletes off the table, the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) is set to hold a one-day workshop for all pullers recognized under the sport’s governing body.

The workshop which would be held in partnership with Legaci 101, a sports event and marketing organization is expected to come off on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at The Media Center located on the Accra Sports Stadium at 2pm.



According to GAF, the workshop is to guide Pullers and Armwrestlers on personal branding, public speaking social media Communications, competition /training protocols and the new Armwrestling rules. The session will also guide athletes on how to conduct themselves within their space and environment as icons and influencers.



Saturday’s event will formally open up the Armwrestling season with the Armwrestling SuperMatch and the Armwrestling League aimed at preparing the national team for the upcoming Africa Championships.

The event is being supported by K-Balm Ointment, Mcberry Buscuits, Exploxa Energy Drink, Dough Man Foods, Club Consult Africa, Kay Sports, Brand Surge Marketing, BlynxksLive Ghana.



The Ghana Armwrestling Federation is one of the few that has heavily been affected by the Coronovirus pandemic and has hence began preparation towards playing of the sport under strict Covid-19 protocols.