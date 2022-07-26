Ghana Armwrestling win big at Africa Armwrestling Championship

Executive of GAF in a group photo with the pullers

The good seeds sown by the Charles Osei Assibey-led Armwrestling Federations are beginning to bear fruit with success being recorded both on and off the pulling table.

Whereas the Golden Arms are dominating competitions on the continent, the administrators are making giant strides with respect to the running of the continental federation.



Last week, members of the Golden Arms won 45 medals in the Africa Armwrestling Championship held in Lagos, Nigeria from July 19, 2022 to July 22, 2022.



Ghana was presented at the competition with 21 pullers and each one of them won not less than two medals.



Ghana’s medal haul at the Championship read, 18 gold, 22 silver, and 5 five bronze. Only first-placed Nigeria and first runner-up Egypt polled better numbers than Ghana.



In the boardroom, the President of the Ghana Armrwrestling Federation, Charles Osei Assibey has been elevated to the high office of Vice President of World Armwrestling Federation. It follows his election as President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation. The Vice President of the GAF, Kofi Agyekum has also been voted President of the West African Armwrestling Federation.



Speaking to the media on Monday, July 25, 2022, Charles Osei Assibey reserved special praise for all persons and organizations who contributed in diverse ways to the success of the team.

Charles Osei Assibey commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority for their immense support.



He noted in four continental competitions, Ghana has amassed 179 medals which is the highest on the continent.



Touching on his election and that of Mr Kofi Agyekum, the ace sports journalist said that their victory on the continental stage is a recognition of the good foundation laid by him and his supportive team.



He commended the pullers for their dedication and readiness to shed positive light on Ghana’s image.



He urged them not to rest on their laurels and continue to strive for success. He also appealed to firms and security agencies to grant them recruitment opportunities.