Ghana Baseball & Softball Federation sets October 11 for elections

President of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation, Albert kyrie Frimpong

The President of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation, Albert kyrie Frimpong, has revealed to the public that the executive election will be held on the 11th of October, 2021.

According to Mr. Frimpong, the federation is yet to receive all the filed nominees on Monday.



He revealed this in an interview with Prince Takyi(Okonkwo) on Rainbow radio sports.

“Many people have been talking previously to contest, and now we are waiting till Monday to know the number of people who are to contest for the positions,” he said.



He further stated that everything is set for the election to come on next month.